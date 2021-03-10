UBA Foundation presents $10,000 grant and laptops to 2020 National Essay Competition Winners

The Four Particpants from Presec Legon

Source: UBA Foundation

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the United Bank of Africa (Ghana) Limited has presented grants worth US$10,000 to the top three winners and laptops to all finalists of the 2020 National Essay Competition.

The winner of the competition Kwame Ahenkora Antwi, a final year student of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC, Legon) bags the ultimate $5,000 prize, a laptop and a trophy.



Gracious Dzidzorli Adonoo, also from PRESEC Legon who was the first runner-up of the competition also received $3,000, a laptop and a plague.



Richmond Ayiku Lartey, a final year student of Labone Secondary School and second runner-up, bagged $2,000, a laptop and plague.



The awards will allow them attend any university of their choice in Africa.



The other seven finalists- Yasmin Abdul Nasser and Deborah Yaro Yinsongmah both from Labone Senior High School; Edem Dawson, Mfantsipim School; Chris-Briana Lawson, Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School were all presented with laptops and certificates of participation for the bold step taken to participate in the competition and making it to the final stage.

Others are Sophia Prempeh, Wesley Girls’ Senior High School; Joel Yayra Aboagye and Mawuli Kwadzo Adorkor also from Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Legon.



The 7th edition of the National Essay Competition recorded over two hundred applications from schools across the Country.



Presenting the awards to the winners, Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications of UBA Ghana congratulated the top three winners of the competition and encouraged them to utilize the platform given to them to excel in their academic pursuits.



“At UBA we believe in empowering the youth through education, as it is the backbone of economic development. I want to applaud the teachers for the quality tuition given the students and assisting them prepare for the competition”, he said.



Mr. Dottey urged the winners to mentor their junior colleagues to participate in the eighth edition that will be launched soon.

Winner of the 2020 National Essay Competition, Kwame Ahenkora Antwi commended UBA for the laudable initiative to invest in his tertiary education and pledged to put the resources to good use.



The headmaster of PRESEC Legon, Mr. David Odjidja and Headmistress of Labone Senior High School, Mrs. Cynthia Obuonti both commended UBA for being financial pillars to the students before their tertiary education.



The announcement of this year’s awardees means that, the Bank will now sponsor 21 students to attend any University of their choice across Africa.



The National Essay Competition, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of UBA Foundation after its launch in Ghana in 2014, has provided a competitive platform to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of SHS students in Ghana as well as granting winners fully paid scholarship into any University in Africa.



