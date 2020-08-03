Press Releases

UBA Ghana appoints Kweku Andoh Awotwi as Board Chairman

Mr. Kweku Andoh Awotwi

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kweku Andoh Awotwi as Board Chairman of the Bank following approval by the Bank of Ghana.

Mr. Kweku Awotwi is the immediate past Managing Director of Tullow Oil Ghana Ltd and Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil Plc. He has over thirty years (30) of work experience having occupied various managerial positions in both national and multinational organizations notable amongst them being the Volta River Authority, Tullow Oil and Ashanti Goldfields Company.



He is expected to bring on board his rich experience spanning several sectors of the local and global economy to support the Bank to attain its Strategic objectives.



Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana, Mr. Balogun Olalekan described Mr. Awotwi is a consummate professional who has a deep understanding of corporate governance and business development.



He will offer the leadership to take UBA Ghana to the next level towards becoming a dominant player in the Banking Industry in Ghana.



Mr. Awotwi brings a wealth of experience with a strategic vision for our organization, and that will be critical to our ability to scale and meet the growing demand for excellent banking solutions for our cherished customers.”

On his part, Mr. Kweku Awotwi described his appointment as a new challenge which he is looking forward to. He expressed his gratitude to the existing Board Members and the UBA Group Board for the work they have done so far in positioning United Bank for Africa as a relevant Bank in Ghana and the continent of Africa.



He further remarked that “I am excited for what the future holds as we position the Bank as a dominant player in the financial services and banking sector in Ghana”.



As part of the Bank’s efforts to build a strong and vibrant Board for UBA Ghana, the Bank in 2019 appointed Messrs. Francis Koranteng, Samuel Ayim and Ivan Avereyireh to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors while Mrs. Abiola Bawuah was also appointed a Non-Executive Director.



Earlier this year, the Bank of Ghana also approved the appointments of Balogun Olalekan and Sylvia Inkoom as Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director respectively and they are currently Executive Directors on the Board of UBA Ghana.



Mr. Awotwi appointed is therefore part of the overall strategy to strengthen the capacity of the Board to ensure effective leadership of the Bank.

Source: United Bank for Africa

