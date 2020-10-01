UCPSARNET holds virtual conference on SDGs and agenda 2063

Source: University Community Partnership Social Action Research Network - Africa

The University Community Partnership Social Action Research Network (UCPSARNet) organized a virtual conference on the theme Achieving the UN’s SDGs and AU’s Agenda 2063 in the wake of Covid-19. Participants included leaders in various fields across countries in Africa.

Addressing participants, Zambian Ambassador to Turkey Dr. Joseph Chilengi spoke on the effects misinformation has on the continent and how generational leaders can become ambassadors of Africa’s positive news.



According to him, “The spread of fake news undermines legitimate news and thereby erodes the trust citizens have in their governments.”



He observed that negative news about Africa seems to travel faster than good news. Many Africans especially the youth do not verify the authenticity of news they receive before disseminating them.



Ms. Sylvia Sefakor Senu an Economic Analyst, Youth Focal Point with UNDP Ghana also spoke about UN’s efforts to continue working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the wake of Covid-19.

Her presentation shed light on the progress nations were making with respect to achieving the SDGs. She urged the youth in Africa to “consider taking advantage of support schemes announced by governments and occupy spaces of every human endeavor such as technology, entertainment and production systems.”



Convenor of the conference Mr. Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, who is the President of UCPSARNet-Africa thanked the two resource persons and participants. He was hopeful that in their own unique ways, each person and country in Africa will continue to take steps towards the realization of Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.



UCP-SARNet Africa is a community of young African leaders who share a mutual purpose to help realize the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals as well as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goals in their individual countries.

