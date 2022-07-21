UGBS Alumni holds Business Excellence Awards

Some dignitaries at the event

In a bid to recognize and highlight the exemplary achievements and impact of alumni, the University of Ghana Business School Alumni Association in collaboration with the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) organized a Business Excellence Awards, the first of its kind on 8th July, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The event was themed “Awarding Excellence in Achievement: The Role of UGBS Alumni”. Government officials, captains of industries, leaders of economic sectors, great minds, and leaders in academia graced the occasion.



The Alumni Association’s maiden Business Excellence Awards is for alumni and student and are aligned with the school’s strategic pillars and values and are designed to identify and celebrate individuals and businesses that make outstanding contributions to the success of UGBS in diverse ways as well as socio-economic development in Ghana.



The President of the UGBS Alumni Association, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare in a welcome address stated that this being the maiden edition, they may not have gotten it right acknowledging all those who deserve to be awarded.



He, however, noted that this year's edition is to lay the foundation for subsequent years, hence entreated all to join the Alumni Association for them to contribute immensely to the growth and development of the Business School.



In delivering his message, Professor Justice Bawole, Dean of UGBS, expressed his sincere appreciation to individuals and organizations that have supported the Business school through thick and thin. Subsequently, Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori, Provost, College of Humanities, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar, UG, and representative of Honourable Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Minister for Trade & Industry delivered solidarity messages.



Moving on, the Guest of Honour, Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong stated in his keynote address that the success of our economy depends on skills, and how those skills translate into the management of resilient business organisations. He mentioned that corporate governance, workforce, technological changes, digitalisation and corporate social responsibility are some of the issues relevant to building a buoyant business.



He further offered his thoughts on the UGBS Alumni’s pursuit of the Business Excellence Awards and its implications for business research. Dr. Sarpong concluded his speech by urging Alumni to take an active interest and support the leaders in developing and sustaining the Business Excellence Awards.



Individuals and groups from various fields such as finance, marketing, accounting, public administration and human resource management were recognized. Some institutions and active year groups were also recognized for their philanthropic works.



Below is the list of individuals and groups who were recognized



CEOs



MR. KWAMINA ASOMANING- C.E.O of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited



DR. GIBRINE ADAM- C.E.O of EPP Group of Companies



Mrs. PATIENCE AKYIANU- C.E.O of Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited



YOUNG CEO



MR. ERIC AKUKUMAH- C.E.O of EDA Logistics



ENTREPRENEURS

MR. GREGORY ROCKSON- “MPharma”



MR. ROMEO BUGYEI- “IT Consortium”



DR. GIBRINE ADAM- CEO EPP Group of Companies



MR. ERNEST APPIAH- “AMG”



DR. EMMANUEL ADU-SARKODEE- “PHOENIX GROUP”



FINANCE



MR. AFRIYIE OWARE- “AXIS PENSION”



MARKETING



MR. SAMUEL OCRAN



MR. EDWARD PRINCE AMOATIA



ACCOUNTING



MR. DANQUAH ADDO-YOBO- ” Western Regional Director of Yara International”



REV. SOLOMON KWASI KYEI



PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION



HON. KWASI AMEYAW-CHEREMEH



C.O.P. NATHAN KOFI BOAKYE

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT



MR. DANIEL ACHEAMPONG



MR. FESTUS BADU QUAIDOO



OUTSTANDING STUDENT IDEATION GROUP



Fihankra Comtech LLC



HONORARY AWARDS



DR. J. M. ONUMAH- Founding member of the UGBS Alumni Association



PROF. J. S. ARKU- Founding member of the UGBS Alumni Association



MR. ANTHONY SARPONG- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association



DR. GIBRINE ADAM- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association



MRS. PATIENCE AKYIANU- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association



DR. K. K. SARPONG- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association



PROF. ROBERT E. HINSON- Dedication to the formation of the Alumni Association



MR. JAMES K. OTIEKU- Dedication to the formation of the Alumni Association



KPMG- continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



PRUDENTIAL BANK LIMITED- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni

Association



NOGUCHI MEMORIAL INSTITUTE- Efforts in fighting COVID-19



PHILANTHROPIA AWARD INSTITUTIONS



GNPC- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



BANK OF GHANA- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



SIC Life- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



TULLOW OIL PLC- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



ROCK CITY HOTEL- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



AGRICULTURAL MANUFACTURING GROUP (AMG)- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



CALBANK- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



PHOENIX GROUP OF COMPANIES- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association



INDIVIDUALS



DR. EMMANUEL ADU-SARKODEE- Phoenix Group of Companies



MR. ERNEST APPIAH- AMG



DR. K. K. SARPONG- GNPC



DR. AARON ANAFURE

MR. BRYAN ACHEAMPONG- Rock City Hotel



MR. THOMAS MANU- GNPC



MR. FRANK ADU JNR



TOGBE AFEDE XIV



RECOGNITION AS AN ACTIVE GROUP



1993 Year Group- Commissioning of a fully furnished Mentoring office and Refurbishment of R. S. Amegashie



2005 Year Group- For commissioning a refurbished Baby Bay at the UGBS Graduate Campus



1985 Year Group- For presenting air conditioners



2001 Year Group - Consistent support of the Alumni Relations Office and



Organising the Maiden Debate Series, 2022



2003 Year Group- Consistent support to Alumni Relations office



2008 Year Group- Consistent support to Alumni Relations office



ULTIMATE AWARD



DR. EMMANUEL ADU-SARKODEE- Business Excellence Personality of the YEAR, 2022