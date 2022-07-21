UGBS Alumni holds Business Excellence Awards

In a bid to recognize and highlight the exemplary achievements and impact of alumni, the University of Ghana Business School Alumni Association in collaboration with the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) organized a Business Excellence Awards, the first of its kind on 8th July, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
The event was themed “Awarding Excellence in Achievement: The Role of UGBS Alumni”. Government officials, captains of industries, leaders of economic sectors, great minds, and leaders in academia graced the occasion.
The Alumni Association’s maiden Business Excellence Awards is for alumni and student and are aligned with the school’s strategic pillars and values and are designed to identify and celebrate individuals and businesses that make outstanding contributions to the success of UGBS in diverse ways as well as socio-economic development in Ghana.
The President of the UGBS Alumni Association, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare in a welcome address stated that this being the maiden edition, they may not have gotten it right acknowledging all those who deserve to be awarded.
He, however, noted that this year's edition is to lay the foundation for subsequent years, hence entreated all to join the Alumni Association for them to contribute immensely to the growth and development of the Business School.
In delivering his message, Professor Justice Bawole, Dean of UGBS, expressed his sincere appreciation to individuals and organizations that have supported the Business school through thick and thin. Subsequently, Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori, Provost, College of Humanities, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar, UG, and representative of Honourable Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Minister for Trade & Industry delivered solidarity messages.
Moving on, the Guest of Honour, Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong stated in his keynote address that the success of our economy depends on skills, and how those skills translate into the management of resilient business organisations. He mentioned that corporate governance, workforce, technological changes, digitalisation and corporate social responsibility are some of the issues relevant to building a buoyant business.
He further offered his thoughts on the UGBS Alumni’s pursuit of the Business Excellence Awards and its implications for business research. Dr. Sarpong concluded his speech by urging Alumni to take an active interest and support the leaders in developing and sustaining the Business Excellence Awards.
Individuals and groups from various fields such as finance, marketing, accounting, public administration and human resource management were recognized. Some institutions and active year groups were also recognized for their philanthropic works.
Below is the list of individuals and groups who were recognized
CEOs
MR. KWAMINA ASOMANING- C.E.O of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited
DR. GIBRINE ADAM- C.E.O of EPP Group of Companies
Mrs. PATIENCE AKYIANU- C.E.O of Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited
YOUNG CEO
MR. ERIC AKUKUMAH- C.E.O of EDA Logistics
ENTREPRENEURS
MR. GREGORY ROCKSON- “MPharma”
MR. ROMEO BUGYEI- “IT Consortium”
DR. GIBRINE ADAM- CEO EPP Group of Companies
MR. ERNEST APPIAH- “AMG”
DR. EMMANUEL ADU-SARKODEE- “PHOENIX GROUP”
FINANCE
MR. AFRIYIE OWARE- “AXIS PENSION”
MARKETING
MR. SAMUEL OCRAN
MR. EDWARD PRINCE AMOATIA
ACCOUNTING
MR. DANQUAH ADDO-YOBO- ” Western Regional Director of Yara International”
REV. SOLOMON KWASI KYEI
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
HON. KWASI AMEYAW-CHEREMEH
C.O.P. NATHAN KOFI BOAKYE
HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
MR. DANIEL ACHEAMPONG
MR. FESTUS BADU QUAIDOO
OUTSTANDING STUDENT IDEATION GROUP
Fihankra Comtech LLC
HONORARY AWARDS
DR. J. M. ONUMAH- Founding member of the UGBS Alumni Association
PROF. J. S. ARKU- Founding member of the UGBS Alumni Association
MR. ANTHONY SARPONG- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association
DR. GIBRINE ADAM- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association
MRS. PATIENCE AKYIANU- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association
DR. K. K. SARPONG- Ambassador of the UGBS Alumni Association
PROF. ROBERT E. HINSON- Dedication to the formation of the Alumni Association
MR. JAMES K. OTIEKU- Dedication to the formation of the Alumni Association
KPMG- continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
PRUDENTIAL BANK LIMITED- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni
Association
NOGUCHI MEMORIAL INSTITUTE- Efforts in fighting COVID-19
PHILANTHROPIA AWARD INSTITUTIONS
GNPC- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
BANK OF GHANA- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
SIC Life- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
TULLOW OIL PLC- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
ROCK CITY HOTEL- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
AGRICULTURAL MANUFACTURING GROUP (AMG)- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
CALBANK- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
PHOENIX GROUP OF COMPANIES- Continued support towards the UGBS and the Alumni Association
INDIVIDUALS
DR. EMMANUEL ADU-SARKODEE- Phoenix Group of Companies
MR. ERNEST APPIAH- AMG
DR. K. K. SARPONG- GNPC
DR. AARON ANAFURE
MR. BRYAN ACHEAMPONG- Rock City Hotel
MR. THOMAS MANU- GNPC
MR. FRANK ADU JNR
TOGBE AFEDE XIV
RECOGNITION AS AN ACTIVE GROUP
1993 Year Group- Commissioning of a fully furnished Mentoring office and Refurbishment of R. S. Amegashie
2005 Year Group- For commissioning a refurbished Baby Bay at the UGBS Graduate Campus
1985 Year Group- For presenting air conditioners
2001 Year Group - Consistent support of the Alumni Relations Office and
Organising the Maiden Debate Series, 2022
2003 Year Group- Consistent support to Alumni Relations office
2008 Year Group- Consistent support to Alumni Relations office
ULTIMATE AWARD
DR. EMMANUEL ADU-SARKODEE- Business Excellence Personality of the YEAR, 2022