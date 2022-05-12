0
UK-Ghana Business Council to enhance economic development and job creation

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) has pledged to continue working together to enhance economic development, job creation, and investments among others in the country.

According to UKTGBC, it will continue to strengthen its bilateral partnerships with Ghana in the above areas.

This came to the fore at the council’s sixth meeting held in London Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Below is the communique jointly signed by Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten on behalf of the Co-Chairperson, Vice President Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, and Vicky Ford, MP and Minister for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, UK

