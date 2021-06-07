UMB appoints Nii Amankra Tetteh as Executive Director of Business

Executive Director of Business, Nii Amankra Kwashie Tetteh

Source: UMB Bank

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nii Amankra Kwashie Tetteh as Executive Director of Business.

He will be responsible for leading the growth agenda for the business lines of the Bank. Nii Amankra is a proven leader in the banking industry with a deep, diverse and impactful career track spanning over 19 years across markets in Africa.



Prior roles in Nii Amankra’s career include executive apex leadership at Bayport Savings & Loans PLC, where he led the transformation agenda and reported the best results in the 18 years of this Institution.



Other significant career milestones include over 12 years of progressively senior executive roles within the Barclays Bank Group (now ABSA) including leadership within the Retail and Business Banking in Ghana and the Barclays Africa Regional Office.



Nii Amankra began his banking career at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, within its Trade Operations unit in 2001. Nii Amankra holds an advanced degree from the China Europe International Business School, Shanghai and Post-Graduate Certificates fom the University of Leicester, UK and IESE, Barcelona.

He is also an alumnus of the University of Ghana, Legon and Mfantsipim School.



Speaking on the appointment, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, CEO UMB said, “Nii Amankra’s appointment is further testament of momentum and confidence in our growth strategy. We are an indigenous Ghanaian Bank focused on being the best and helping our customers achieve the best of their aspirations. To attract the highest standard and calibre of Ghanaian talent to our executive team, as we have done here, lends confidence to our strategy and positioning. I am confident Nii Amankra will contribute to the acceleration of delivering the most exciting and fruitful customer experiences in Ghana.”



Commenting on his appointment, Nii Amankrah said, “I am elated and look forward to delivering on the aspiration of a strong, world-class Ghanaian Bank. UMB has impeccable credentials and pedigree as a banking leader. We shall push ahead to lead the way to deliver effective, digital and efficient value to our SME, Corporate and Personal Banking customers, with the aim of helping them be the best they can be.”



Nii Amankra has fulfilled all regulatory reviews and has assumed his role.