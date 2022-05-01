UMB celebrates staff contribution to 50 years of growth

UMB has marked its Jubilee May Day celebrations with its staff; both current and alumni

Source: Universal Merchant Bank

Universal Merchant Bank, a leading indigenous Ghanaian bank, has marked its Jubilee May Day celebrations to its staff; both current and alumni. As all staff of the Bank were celebrated, particular focus was laid on 27 members of staff, who have cumulatively served the bank for 757 years.

UMB was established as a policy bank in 1972. The Bank was purposely set up to provide an indigenous merchant banking capacity for Ghana.



The Bank pioneered new initiatives in corporate and merchant banking in Ghana, including the deepening of the culture of capital markets in Ghana. The Bank recently announced a year-long schedule of activities to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.



‘The Dedicated 27’ as they have been dubbed, are being celebrated as part of the 50 th Anniversary for serving the Bank and its customers for over 20 years, and as living examples of the Bank’s core values of Speed, Passion, Excellence, Ethics and Diligence (S.P.E.E.D).



The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, in commemoration, said, “This an inspiring feat and a wonderful example for colleagues to follow during our 50 th anniversary celebration as a leading, indigenous bank. We are also proud that our colleagues have progressively grown and developed their careers in the Bank and their service have been underpinned by a clear focus on customer centricity.”

Akwelley Bulley, General Manager for Human Resources said, “The interesting feature of this cohort of talent is the progressive growth they displayed during their career here at the Bank. This is a tangible testament of the Bank as an employer of choice, and a key highlight of our Jubilee. Long serving staff are a remarkable example to us all on dedication, honest and hard work.”



Madam Rejoice King, Head of Trade at the Bank, in her remarks on behalf of the long serving staff noted,” I am proud of my 34 years of service here at the Bank. I am sure my colleagues share in the sense of keen pride I have in this Bank. This is a great institution which has impacted Ghana positively in many ways. I urge all of us to live up to our heritage and do great things for the Bank, in its next 50 years.”



“The Dedicated 27” include Benjamin Adjetey Adjei, Rejoice Natalie King, Jacob Newton Hytey, James Puorifanga Coffie, Kate Amui, Francis Ebenezer Amo-Oduro, Veronica Doku, James Kweku Awuah, Michael Mamah Nelson, Cecilia Indira Armoo, Dorothy Hackman, Audrey Bulley, Michael Akoto, Yussif Osman, Richard Abu, Vincent Larnor Adjemfra, Harriet Antwi, Marjorie Frances Simpson, Noel Tetteh-Ashong, Betty Alberta Acquah, Sylvester Yaovi Jnr. Apedoe, Lovet Naa Korkoi Mensah, Michael Baah, Hamza Adam, Emmanuel Kofi Okyere, Annie Essah and Joseph Biney.



UMB is a leading indigenous bank reputed for bringing a uniquely Ghanaian perspective to banking, since 1972. The Bank is a leading financial services, employer-of-choice, and its alumni, staff, and leaders continue a heritage of impact in Ghana’s financial services.