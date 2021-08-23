UMB headlines ‘Ghana centre of the world’ Golf Tournament (Version 3.0)

UMB CEO, Nana Dwemoh Benneh with Madam Akofa Dokosi, Deputy CEO of GTDC

Source: Universal Merchant Bank

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) today announced its headline sponsorship of the third edition of the Ghana Centre of the world Golf Tournament, from Thursday, 26th August 2021 to Saturday, 28th August 2021, at the newly christened Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema (the erstwhile Tema Country Club).

The three-day golf tournament, organized by the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is a tournament open to all golfers across Ghana and West Africa.



This year’s tournament, dubbed the “Version 3.0” edition, is part of a larger initiative by the Ministry and its agencies (including the GTDC) to celebrate and establish the ‘Ghana as the centre of the world’ brand. The sponsorship was announced at a short ceremony here in Accra, at the UMB Headoffice.



GTDC was represented by the Deputy Chief Executive Madam Akofa Dokosi, who was received by the UMB Chief Executive Nana Dwemoh Benneh.



Speaking at the announcement, the Chief Executive of UMB, Nana Dwemoh Benneh noted that “God has truly blessed Ghana with many natural wonders, including the fact that we are the only country that is closest to the intersection of the equator and the Greenwich Meridian. This really places Ghana at the centre of the world. We are proud, as a leading Ghanaian Bank to once again support and partner with the agile and forward-looking Ghana Tourism Development Company; in promoting tourism and the ‘Ghana Nation-Brand’ by leveraging this national asset. Thus, our full support for this exciting golf tournament is structured to celebrate this unique attribute.”

Nana Benneh further stated that ‘We see this initiative as a natural progression from the success chalked during the Year of Return, and in line with government’s espoused vision to make tourism a major contributor to our GPD!’



CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Kwadwo Odame Antwi in his remarks said “we are excited that a Ghanaian Bank, UMB, has seen the value in our strategy to grow the Ghana brand by leveraging attributes including our geographical location. Research indicates the power of sports marketing in promoting nation brands, and we aim to grow this golf initiative to promote Ghana as the desired destination in Africa.’



He further noted, ‘under the auspices of our visionary Minister, we are pursuing discussions with investors to develop the Centre of The World Golf Club into a top-notch facility, at par with what pertains in Dubai, South Africa and other major tourist destinations.’



The golf tournament is expected to attract over one hundred professional and amateur golfers from West Africa as well as captains of industries. The tournament tees of on the 26th of August, 2021 and ends on the 28th of August, 2021.