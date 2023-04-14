US$3 billion from IMF is a pittance – Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has spoken about the government’s ongoing engagements with the International Monetary Fund [IMF].

He specifically addressed the amount of money that government was seeking from the international lender describing it as a pittance.



In his view, there is a link between the financial support government was seeking from the lender and recent push on same-sex relations.



Addressing a gathering in Dormaa days ago, he is captured in a viral tape stating thus: “These days, if you have heard, government is stranded and says it is going to the IMF, is that right?



“How much money is government looking at, is it not three billion dollars? It is small,” he stressed.



He then drew the link with LGBTQ+ by drawing in recent comments made by US Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to Ghana.

“It is small, because of US$3 billion have you seen someone came recently, this woman , how we joined in prayers for her to become vice to the American president.



“Did you hear what she said recently during a visit? That men be allowed to marry men and womem be allowed to marry women, we won’t accept it.”



Government has already got a staff-level agreement in place since late last year with the fund. It is in the process of completing external debt restructuring after a contentious domestic debt deal was agreed months back.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is currently attending the Summer meetings of the IMF/World Bank in Washington DC with the view to securing a deal soon.