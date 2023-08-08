US$8 for US$100+ – Here’s why Twitter Blue is trending

Twitter Blue verification

Owner of the social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk, in November 2022 announced that users who were previously verified will lose their verification and anyone could be verified when they subscribe to Twitter Blue at a rate of $8.

Even though this announcement came with several concerns and outbursts, Elon still went ahead to implement the policy.



Since then, the app has undergone several policy changes in the past few months.



The latest update that has caused a mixed bag of reactions is the introduction of payments for users who subscribe to Twitter Blue at $8 dollars.



These users must have up to 500 followers and above and must garner up to 15 million impressions.



According to Elon, these users, when they qualify, will earn up to over $100.

Some users have already started showing receipts of payments.



Meanwhile, Twitter users in Ghana are casting a shadow of doubt on the policy saying it is “too good to be true”.



Some have even noted that it sounds like a Ponzi scheme.



Below are some of the reactions:





Pay for Twitter Blue so you will be paid by Twitter Blue pic.twitter.com/Tirc3CQiqQ — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 8, 2023

Y'all Asked for Evidence, Twitter blue???? I'm richer than Wizkid and davido pic.twitter.com/VVLGDQWZur — DIVINE T???????????????? (@Folasheycrown22) August 8, 2023

What if I pay for Twitter Blue and fails to reach the 15m impressions. Elon Musk will pocket my money for free? pic.twitter.com/6IoQaJ1qyT — AD-Trey???????? (@manuel_UtD) August 8, 2023

My impressions for the last 3 months be 50k so me the twitter blue de3 unless next 8 years. ???????? — Orlando ???? (@starboyorlando_) August 8, 2023

NOOO WAY BRO WTF pic.twitter.com/fA3ni5kL9N — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) August 7, 2023

????????‍????????????: So Elon Musk is saying pay $8 for $100+ in return; where have we seen that before in Ghana????? Surely, another loom of gold investment that men at the Security Exchange Commission cautioned us against?????



???????????? pic.twitter.com/4l8rrNAHcZ — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) August 8, 2023

