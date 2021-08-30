US$993 million Pwalugu multi-purpose dam to be completed in 3 years – VRA

The Pwalugu Dam is a US$993 million multi-purpose one

• The Pwalugu Dam will now take up to three years to complete

• This was revealed by the Volta River Authority



• The dam is a US$993 million multi-purpose one



The Public Relations Officer of the Volta River Authority, David Prah has disclosed it will take up to 3 years to complete the US$993 million Pwalugu multi-purpose dam project.



This comes after the project was initially expected to be completed in 15 months after a sod was cut in a bid to avert water spillage from the Bagre Dam which is situated in Burkina Faso.

Though residents were earlier given a promise by President Akufo-Addo that the project will be completed on time, they have stressed the imminent displacement concerns as a result of perennial floods hitting the Upper East and North East regions.



Making some clarifications on the timeline for the completion of the project, David Prah said the estimated period as announced by President Akufo-Addo was to prepare the site for actual construction which will begin in November 2021 and will take three years to complete.



“The President was not saying that in 15 months the project will be completed. The President was talking about all the processes that we need to go through before the actual dam construction takes place because you are talking about 11,000 hectares of land.”



“We begin actual land construction between November and December this year. The actual land construction will take about three years,” Prah clarified.