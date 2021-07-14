US and Ghana sign MoU on strategic civil nuclear cooperation

Deputy minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

On Tuesday, July 13, the United States of America and Republic of Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU), which improves our cooperation on nuclear energy and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship.

Dr. C.S. Eliot Kang, the Senior Official for Arms Control and International Security, signed for the United States, and Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, signed for Ghana.



The United States and Ghana have an enduring diplomatic relationship, which includes long-standing cooperation in the fields of security, energy and commerce.

Cooperation in nuclear energy, science and technology can lead to significant contributions to clean energy, agricultural improvements, clean water, advanced medical treatments, and more.



Nuclear Cooperation MOUs are diplomatic mechanisms that strengthen and expand strategic ties between the United States and a partner country by providing a framework for cooperation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories, and academic institutions.