USDA–GPP, ADB, more stakeholders partner Agrihouse for 3rd LiPF trade show

Agrihouse Foundation partners stakeholders to hold LiPF trade show from Friday, 21 May

Source: Agrihouse Foundation

Agrihouse Foundation, in partnership with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) - Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), is set to host the third edition of the Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Tradeshow (LiPF), in Accra, at the Afua Sutherland Children’s park, from Friday, 21 May to Saturday, 22 May.

The two-day training and exhibition trade show, which is on the theme, “WE MOVE! W) YAA,” is also in partnership with the Agricultural Development Bank, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), the United State Department of Agriculture, National Board for Small Scale Industries, and National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association of Ghana (NFFAWAG).



This year’s LiPF tradeshow, according to the Executive Director of Agrihouse, Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, will afford participants, including, livestock, poultry and fisheries farmers and exhibitors; tertiary and financial institutions; agriculture and media organizations; and development partners, a learning environment to explore deeper ways to take advantage of opportunities in the animal agricultural sector.



LiPF, she emphasised, has come at an opportune time to inform and educate the public about alternative means to create jobs and make additional income, especially, in the animal agricultural sector, since many people in the country now have lost their jobs as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Now more than ever LifP is relevant as we seek to build resilience and confidence in individuals who have lost their source of income and are looking for alternate means in these times,” she noted.



The tradeshow will also be a motivational platform to encourage people who are passionate and interested in the animal agricultural sector, to take steps towards it. Through LiPF, such individuals will become aware of the multiple career opportunities within the animal agricultural sector, to help them make relevant choices.



There will be capacity-building training sessions in areas including, cattle production (Beef and Dairy), Poultry farming, Rabbit and Grasscutter farming; Pig farming, Fish farming; Snail farming; Mushroom production; Bee keeping; Goat and Sheep rearing; and Milk processing (Yoghurt making).

Chief of Party at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), Ms. Carianne De Boer, has noted that her department’s desire to contribute to Ghana’s animal farming sector is a priority, thus, the need to work with Agrihouse to ensure sustainable growth and innovation in the sector.



She said, donor investor policies must truly reflect the resilient and prosperous future development partners and agri-stakeholders envision for the agricultural sector.



She said the youth must also take a fresh look at the agricultural sector, especially, platforms like LiFP that offer modernized approaches to agriculture, where they are taught to utilize new technologies to manage their agricultural setups.



The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), has commended LiPF as a project in the right direction, as it continues to promote the poultry, livestock and fisheries value chain and its agribusiness potentials.



Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), in a statement, described LiPF as an integral platform that offers agric stakeholders an opportunity to engage, dialogue, and build capacity in ways that boost growth within the sector. “We therefore find it very important to support such an event,” it said.



ADB will lead two knowledge-sharing sessions at the tradeshow: “assessing funds and funding opportunities available for the animal businesses, and Marketing effectively, via digital channels.”

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has noted, it is pleased to partners Agrihouse Foundation this year as part of LiPF, and therefore encourages its members operating in the animal agricultural sector to participate in the tradeshow, to explore news opportunities in the animal production sector.



NBSSI will be leading knowledge-sharing discussions on ‘understanding existing standards, compliance and certification programs, and what aspiring agripreneurs need to know when starting an agribusiness’ at the tradeshow.



The National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association of Ghana (NFFAWAG) said the animal agricultural sector is a major part of the agric sector, and LiPF continues to serve as an impactful networking and training platform for those in the sector.



Flourmills Limited, a sponsor of the event, noted that achieving food security is a collective effort, and therefore praised Agrihouse Foundation for its commitment towards the agric sector, and investing in projects that harness efforts within the value chain.



About LiPF and Impacts



Annually, LiPF brings together hundreds of individuals, groups and businesses within the animal agricultural value chain to showcase and promote their products and services, while training and building capacity of persons and individuals, who want to venture into the livestock business.

The maiden edition was held in 2019, with about one thousand participants from Ghana and other countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, among others, with over 40 exhibitors.



The second edition was held at the Efua Sutherland Children's park with about 785 participants in attendance over the two days. The second edition focused on training sessions in animal agriculture, equipping participants to step up their ideas and interest in going into animal agriculture.



The training therefore equipped participants with basic and intermediary knowledge required for poultry, piggery, snail production, mushroom production, cattle rearing, small ruminants (sheep, goats, rabbit) rearing.



Impacts



Since the first edition, Agrihouse Foundation, through LiPF has built organic data over the years and has engaged over 50,000 sub holder farmers with a significant percentage of them expressing interest in animal agriculture.



The high numbers recorded and interest expressed by participants necessitated an urgent need to add and build on the training component of the event

Furthermore, analysis of the feedback received from the first edition of LiPF revealed 87% of participants wanted training in starting a poultry, piggery, rabbit, cattle, and piggery farm; 90% were of the view that a platform like LiPF was a perfect one to offer introductory training.



This led to the introduction of more training sessions during the second edition of the event.