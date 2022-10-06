UT Bank collapse: I had to sell my mansion in order not to go broke – Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Founder of defunct UT Bank

Founder of the defunct Unique Trust Bank, Captain (Rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has opened up on the impact of the banking sector clean-up exercise on his finances and personal life.

According to him, the collapse of UT Bank and its associated impact forced him to sell off his mansion to prevent himself from going broke.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, the former UT bank boss expressed that he currently owns just one pair of shoes and a watch to his name.



“I have one watch and one shoe. So, I do not need much money. I don’t have to have a lot of money to enjoy life. I’m very comfortable. I live in an apartment. I sold my mansion to reorganise myself and for me not to go broke.”

“I’m not too much worried about people like me but I am worried about people who need validation and get so corrupt and do all sort of things that impacts the country and the younger generation negatively,” he added.



Following a recent image which went viral on social media, Prince Kofi Amoabeng said philanthropist and businessman, Seidu Agongo, offered to extend his benevolence to him when he appeared in images wearing an unusually scruffy beard.



The image however forced social media users to raise concerns over the health and well-being of the former UT bank founder.