UT bank was cautioned by BoG over risky lending method – Amoabeng

Co-Founder of the defunct UT Bank, Captain (Rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has revealed the central bank had cautioned him and his outfit over the risky method of lending before the institution collapsed.



According to him, UT Bank at the time began to offer loans to persons without collateral as it operated on a trust regime module.



In an interaction with Asaase Radio on December 14, Prince Kofi Amoabeng said, “…When I started, you know the name was Unique Trust. My naive idea was that I was going to lend based on trust, not collateral. So, the first few loans that I did, if I interviewed you, went to your business, had proof of everything and I felt that you were genuine then I give you the money. I didn’t ask for collateral.”

“At some point when the Bank of Ghana (BoG) saw that there was a bit of turnover, they came around to inspect our books, and they took about eight books and set aside and said Amoabeng your lending method is too much risk because it looks you don’t go for collateral…”



“When you have clients of over a thousand, do you think you can go after all of them?,” He quizzed.



The UT bank co-founder however advised small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to operate with caution and be open to partnerships.



UT Bank, prior to insolvency was a non-bank financial service company offering superfast loans to individuals, businesses among others.