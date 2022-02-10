Uber, Bolt, others call for increase in transport fares

Ride hailing

Commissions have remained unchanged, Ride hailers

Fuel prices increase



Fuel prices to cross GH¢8 mark by mid-February



The National Alliance of Digital Drivers have added their voice to agitations over the incessant increment in fuel prices adding that their employers should also increase their charges to make up for the fuel price increases.



They say the increase in fuel prices is affecting their daily lives.

Fuel prices have been on the rise this year as a litre of fuel crossed the GH¢7 mark in January this year.



Meanwhile, fuel analysts have said fuel prices are likely to cross the GHC8.00 mark by mid-February.



Speaking to Citi News, Chairman of the National Alliance of Digital Drivers, Bismark Fiifi Tetteh, said their commissions have remained unchanged despite the high cost of fuel.



“The fare must increase. This is because if I’m using the fuel, say I buy 100 cedis worth of fuel to work, I should be able to pay the owner of the car out of that fuel. I should be able to get something for the maintenance of the car and be able to pay the ride-hailing company their service charge. And then also there must be something for me to take home. That’s what we are looking for. The ride-hailing companies have to be considerate,” he said.