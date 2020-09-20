Ugandan banker wins YAWC Network Global President

Jacqueline Nyapendi is first Global President of YAWC Network

Source: ExLa Group

Ms. Jacqueline Nyapendi, a Human Capital Business Partner in Stanbic Bank, Uganda and former President of YAWC Network - Uganda Chapter has emerged as the first Global President of the YAWC Network after her bid in a well-organised election.

As Global President, Ms. Jacqueline Nyapendi will be at the fore-front of major initiatives of the YAWC Network, promote activities of the various Chapters of the Network and represent it on global platforms for women’s development.



Ms. Nyapendi is passionate about people development as a way of achieving personal and organisational goals. She comes to her new role with much experience as the immediate past President for YAWC Network - Uganda Chapter, having served in that capacity for two consecutive years. She has worked in Corporate Uganda for 14 years with 11 years in managerial roles.



She promises to support the Network’s transition into the biggest Pan-African women’s movement in Africa and the diaspora through effective mobilisation and capacity building.



Jacqueline holds a Master of Arts in Organisational Leadership and Management from Uganda Christian University and Bachelor’s Degree in Management Science, Kyambogo University.

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network is a fraternity of young women of African descent living in Africa and the diaspora who seek to be empowered and be themselves, changemakers for leadership and development on the continent.



Membership of the Network is segregated by Chapters based on country demarcations. However, there is a common goal which involves grassroots mobilisation of women for leadership and development through advocacy, training and projects.



The pro-women network which is an initiative of the gender unit of ExLA Group, has its headquarters in Accra, the capital city of Ghana. It has been in operation for the past five years.

