Understanding e-commerce, advantages and disadvantages

Online shopping

In a world of rapid technological advancements, e-commerce has gained center stage as the go-to for most people who want to venture into any business portfolio.

From real estate to food stores, to automobile services, to fashion stores and a host of other products and services that pertain to the needs of consumers.



What is e-commerce?



Also known as electronic commerce or internet commerce, e-commerce is the buying and selling of goods or services via the internet, and the transfer of money and data to complete the sales.



It is powered by the internet, and access to customers to surf through and place orders for products or services on their own electronic devices.



Various platforms including, websites and social media platforms are used for e-commerce.



According to thefuturecommerce.com, these are the processes that go on into the placing of an order on a website.

As the order is placed, the customer's web browser will communicate back and forth with the server hosting the online store website.



Data pertaining to the order will then be relayed to a central computer known as the order manager -- then forwarded to databases that manage inventory levels, a merchant system that manages payment information (using applications such as PayPal), and a bank computer -- before circling back to the order manager.



This is to make sure that store inventory and customer funds are sufficient for the order to be processed. After the order is validated, the order manager will notify the store's web server, which will then display a message notifying the customer that their order has been successfully processed.



The order manager will then send order data to the warehouse or fulfillment department, in order for the product or service to be successfully dispatched to the customer.



At this point tangible and/or digital products may be shipped to a customer, or access to a service may be granted.”



There are many types of e-commerce, including the following;

1. Business to Consumer (B2C): This is the most popular e-commerce model and involves sales between a business and a consumer, like when you buy a bag or shoe from an online retailer.



2. Business to Business (B2B): This happens between two businesses where a business sells a good or service to another business, like a manufacturer and wholesaler, or a wholesaler and a retailer.



This usually involves products like raw materials, software, or products that are combined.



Manufacturers also sell directly to retailers through B2B ecommerce.



3. Direct to Consumer (D2C: D2C means that a brand is selling directly to their end customer without going through a retailer, distributor, or wholesaler.



Social media platforms such as, InstaGram, Pinterest, TikTok, Facebook, SnapChat, etc. are popular platforms for direct to consumer sales.

4. Consumer to Consumer (C2C): It involves the sale of a good or service to another consumer. These sales take place on platforms like eBay, Etsy, Fivver, etc.



5. Consumer to Business (C2B): Consumer to business refers to when an individual sells their services or products to a business organization. This include influencers offering exposure, photographers, consultants, freelance writers, 1etc.



The wins from e-commerce are huge but just like all other businesses ventures there are some disadvantages.



The most appreciated benefit of e-commerce is that consumers have unlimited access to social media thus can place all orders at any time of the day except for days where there is a scheduled maintenance or a power outage.



Another benefit of e-commerce is the speed with which orders can be placed without having to join long queues or wait for your turn at the mall.



Also, with, online shopping, customers are able to find easily products they want by just a click, unlike going to a physical shop to find items.

Customers have easy access to products they want using the site search option and sellers have access to a wide range of buyers including foreigners.



It also includes lower cost for the institution of a physical store, such as rent, inventory and cashiers, although they may incur shipping and warehouse costs.



Some of the disadvantages also include limited access to customer service. This is because customer service agents on e-commerce sites are readily available at all times to attend to the complaints of customers.



Customers also do not have the option of feeling or touching the products they buy on websites and online stores thereby resulting in the “what you see vs what you get” menace.