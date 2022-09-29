1
Unemployed graduates not serious, I make more than GH¢4,000 per month - Uber driver reveals

Karim Osmaan DJ Nyaami Karim Osman and DJ Nyaami

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

A ride-hailing service driver, Karim Osman, has stated that graduates who complain about the unavailability of jobs lack seriousness because many opportunities can make a steady income.

Karim mentioned that he graduated from Ghana Telecom University in 2016 and sent out applications, but the offer was not appealing enough. As a result, he decided to become a driver.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Karim noted that most graduates do not like ‘dirty jobs’ because they think such jobs are of low standards, but they make the most money.

“A company offered GH¢350 after school, but it wasn’t enough…These graduates are not serious. If you don’t know someone who will put you on after school, then you should start something. They are not serious. A lot of them feel certain jobs are below their standard. It’s high time they think beyond that. It is a stepping stone,” he said.

According to Karim, he makes more than GH¢4,000 in a month. He stated that many people disrespect him because of his work. However, he makes more money than some graduates.

He advised others to start a business venture or engage in a smaller business instead of waiting for a corporate job.

