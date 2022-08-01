0
Unfold your world: Samsung readies for Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Unpacked In August Samsung Unpacked

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: Samsung Electronics

Innovation isn’t just about radical ideas; it’s about unlocking new experiences that transform our daily lives for the better.

Meaningful innovations go beyond the technical and provide a platform upon which our everyday lives become richer and more versatile — opening us up to greater possibilities than ever before.

To see how these possibilities will come about, join Samsung on August 10 to learn how the company is pushing boundaries, defying conventions and opening doors to new experiences.

Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 1pm.

Stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for regular updates ahead of the event, as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.

