Unilever’s marketers sweep top accolades at 2022 Marketing World Awards in Ghana

Unilever Ghana Marketing & Media Leads Receiving Awards@MWA'22.png Unilever Ghana Marketing Team with awards

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: Unilever Ghana

The Marketing Director for the Beauty and Personal Care category at Unilever Ghana and Francophone Africa, Nana Yaa Owusu-Ansah was named the Marketing Industry Personality of the Year for the second year running, at the Marketing World Awards (MWA) Ghana 2022 held at the Movenpick in Accra.

Nana Yaa also received recognition for being listed in the prestigious Africa Top 50 Marketing & Communications Leaders by the Marketing World Awards. Unilever’s Close Up brand also won the Most Innovative New Product of the year for its new “Complete Fresh Protection” toothpaste.

The Oral Care and Skin Care Category Manager at Unilever Ghana, Joel Boateng also won the Emerging Marketing Leader of the Year award whiles the marketing team picked up the Bronze award in the Marketing Team of the Year category. The Media Manager of the Year award was also won by Billy Jones Owusu Yeboah, Country Media Lead of Unilever Ghana.

The MWAs recognize outstanding individuals and businesses that have delivered superior industry leadership and exhibited excellence in the execution of distinctive marketing strategies for their brand’s success.

