Unplanned reduction in gas supply resolved – Ghana Gas

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has said the unplanned reduction in natural gas supply to the power generation companies on Friday, July 7, 2023, has been resolved.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the Head of Corporate Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah-Bonsu explained that the unfortunate incident was caused by an upset with their on-site power generation system which subsequently caused a temporary shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.



He said the shutdown resulted in about a 30% reduction in the gas to be delivered to the downstream power and non-power customers.



“The unfortunate situation was caused by an upset of our on-site power generation system, causing a temporary shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant on Friday, 7th July, 2023 from 10:00AM to 5:30PM. This resulted in about 30% reduction in the gas we deliver to our downstream power and non-power customers,” part of the release read.



It however noted that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant has been restarted and is working well without any interruptions.



