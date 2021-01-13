Unregistered products won’t be allowed in Ghana from Febuary 1 - FDA

The FDA says over 20% of products come into the country without registration

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) at a stakeholder's meeting in Tema has issued notice to importers that the authority will not allow any products in Ghana before regulatory registration effective from February 1, 2021.

The authority explained that over 20% of products come into the country without registration, hence, the move.



All importers have been informed about the new move to help sanitize products that come into the country.

"Some importers bring in good products to show and test but later connive with manufacturers to alter the standards, an example is that 80 % of tomatoes imported to Ghana is not what the importer says it is hence the FDA market surveillance to clamp down on such importers." Head, Centre for Import & Export Control, Mr Emmanuel Kwarteng said