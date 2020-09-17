Press Releases

Upgraded Odweanoma Paragliding site to be commissioned during 'Yenko Kwahu' festival

Odweanoma Paragliding Site

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Authority and the Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN) is scheduled to commission the upgraded Odweanoma Paragliding Site on Monday, 21st September 2020.

The Paragliding Festival which is one of the flagship events on the tourism calendar is organised twice every year by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to coincide with the Easter Festivities and also the Corporate Paragliding in September.



The Paragliding festival was instituted in 2005 by the then Minister of Tourism and Modernization of the Capital City, the Late Hon. Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey to promote both domestic and international tourism.



The Odweanoma Paragliding Site has been upgraded to further improve the facility into a model event ground capable of supporting all-year-round recreational activities.



It includes the construction of a new entrance post, fencing of the event ground, paving of the entire event area, construction of an enclosed VIP catering area, resurfacing of viewing partition, and installation of additional overhead poly tanks.



Busts of the Late Hon. Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey and Ferdinand Ayim will be unveiled as part of the commissioning whereas plaques will also be placed at the site to acknowledge the contributions and support of individuals who have championed the development and growth of the sport in Kwahu, Atibie.



In a related development, GTA in collaboration with the Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN) is organising the 2nd Edition of “YENKO KWAHU” under the theme, “Our Home, Our Strength, Our Heritage”. Though the annual Corporate Paragliding Festival and “Yenko Kwahu” is organised each year, this year’s event will not be held due to COVID-19.

However, the GTA is collaborating with KPN to organise this year’s “Yenko Kwahu” as part of activities to promote domestic tourism and the Authority’s flagship campaign dubbed See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana. The programme details as follows:



•Friday, 18th September-Akwaaba BBQ, Mpraeso Social Center.



•Saturday, 19th September - Explore Historical Site, Aduamaa Palace.



Picnic, Boatemaa’s Palace, Obomeng



Old School Jam, Rockcity, Poolside, Nkwatia



•Sunday, 20th September - Omo Tuo Party, Kwahu Bar, Obomeng

Canoeing, Adawso



- Fufu Party, Hon. Jeff’s Residence, Bukurowa



Live Band, Rockcity Hotel



•Monday, 21st September - Health Walk, From the Forecourt of the Mpraeso Palace to the Odweanoma Paragliding Site



ISSUED BY THE GHANA TOURISM AUTHORITY

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

