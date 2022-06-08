Upward adjustment of tariffs won’t solve ECG’s challenges – Former Power Minister

Former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor

ECG proposes 148% in tariff

GWCL wants 334% increase in tariff



ECG currently makes commercial, technical losses of 30%, Dr Donkor



Former Minister for Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has said the upward adjustment of tariffs requested by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cannot solve its challenges.



According to him, the power distribution company needs to look for a lasting solution to its technical and managerial challenges on power transmission instead of tariff increment.



Speaking in an interview with Citi Business News, Dr Donkor stated that ECG currently makes commercial and technical losses of 30%.

He explained that if ECG buys 100 units of power, it is only able to sell 70 units. This, he said, cannot make up for the 30% loss.



“ECG has a fundamental problem of non-collection, lethargic management, political and non-commercial intervention. ECG is currently making commercial and technical losses of 30 percent. If ECG buys 100 units of power, it is only able to sell 70 units. So no matter the markup you give them, it won’t make up for the 30 percent loss,” he said.



“Those losses are made up of technical losses because they have underinvested over the years and therefore the technical infrastructure leaks power when they’re transmitting power. There are also commercial losses; which is a nice term for plain thievery. If we don’t plug these loopholes, the tariff adjustment will not be able to seal the financial hole that ECG finds itself in,” he added.



It would be recalled that the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have earlier made claims for an increment in their tariffs too.



The Electricity Company of Ghana demanded a 148% increase in tariff.

A proposal from the power distributor submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) wants the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022.



ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).



The Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, requested a 334% increase in tariff.



These proposals have generated widespread conversation with many Ghanaians asking the PURC to reject these proposals.