Ursula Owusu-Ekuful awarded Digital Leader of the Year

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been awarded the Digital leader of the year at the 11th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA 2021) held in Accra.

The Digital Leader of the Year Award is in recognition of her role in driving digitalization in Ghana as well as her role as Minister for Communications and Digitalisation which has birthed several initiatives and innovation.



In delivering her welcome address, the Ablekuma West legislator, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful noted the government’s resolve in providing the necessary basic infrastructure, a conducive legal and regulatory environment, and building capacity to improve the adoption and use of ICT to engender digital innovation as a means of leapfrogging the developmental process.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful recounted the fastest digitization efforts that have been carried out since 2017.

A digital address system, Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) project, online Passport Application processes, digitization at the Ports, digitization of the Courts through the introduction of the e-Justice system, digitization of Motor Insurance Database for all insurance policies, digitization of the Operations of DVLA, the commencement of the automation of our hospitals, completion of the infrastructure to provide free WiFi to all 722 Senior High Schools, 46 Colleges of Education, 260 District Education Offices and an initial successful Pilot of 13 Public Universities, the development of a One-Stop-Shop for government services (Ghana.Gov), digitization of the births and deaths registry which is about 80% complete, the Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project, set up of ICT laboratory centers across the country, robust foundational identification system, a Universal QR Code payment system, passage of the Cyber Security Law among others.



The awards also recognized digitization across all sectors in the country.