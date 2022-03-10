Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, other tech players to speak at maiden Technovate Awards

Minister for Communications and Digitilisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister for Communications and Digitilisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will be the Special Guest of Honour at the maiden edition of the African Technovate Awards and Fair organised by AIDEC Consultancies Int. Ltd.

During the event slated for April 2, 2022 at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA), Ms. Owusu-Ekuful will deliver the keynote address on the crucial role of technology in driving business growth and success in Ghana and on the continent.



Under the theme ‘Information Technology and the Way Forward for Africa under the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, the event will feature goodwill messages from the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, and the Country Director of GIZ, Regina Bauerochse Barbosa.



Other distinguished speakers from leading technology establishments that will grace the occasion include Executive Director of e-Commerce Association of Ghana, Paul Asinor; President of the Accra Institute of Technology, Professor Clement Dzidonu; and founder of Ghana Dot Com Ltd., Professor Nii Narku Quaynor.



The awards ceremony will be co-chaired by Ing. Ken Ashigbey, CEO of the Chamber of Telecoms; and Carol Anang, Country Director of Invest in Africa.



The awards ceremony, which will be preceded by an exhibition of technological products and services in the auditorium’s foyer, is to recognise and reward players in the space who have distinguished themselves; as well as budding young innovative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a rapidly changing digital world, the organisers have said.

It also seeks to challenge and motivate technology companies to produce digital solutions to make Africa competitive, especially under the AfCFTA, and will serve as a platform to discuss strategies for further collaboration.



The hybrid event will see some 150 persons in attendance, with live streaming coverage across Africa.



Other partners



Other partners who are extending technical support to the event include Total Energies, Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).



Awards Category

Awards will be in three categories: namely Sector Awards (Silver Category), Regional Awards (Gold category) and the Africa Awards (Platinum Category).



The Sector Awards will recognise the Outstanding Edtech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, eHealth/Medtech Company of the Year, Digital Agri-Business of the Year and the Tech Insurance Company of the Year.



The Regional Awards include the Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the Year Award, Young Tech Startup Company of the Year Award, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year Award, Mature Tech Company of the Year Award and the Ambitious Tech Company of the Year Award.



The Africa Awards category comprises Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade, Lifetime Achievers Award, Quality Standards Award, Digital Excellence Awards and the Long-Standing Service Engagement Award.



For further information about the Africa Technovate Awards, kindly visit the link: Africatechnovateawards.tech.

Africa Integrated Development and Communications Consultancies (AIDEC) is an innovation-driven company investing in digital infrastructure for skills development, jobs and value creation services. At AIDEC, industry problems are thought through and digital solutions engineered.



AIDEC is working to create a world-class digital innovations hub for Africa and a Centre of Excellence to provide digital solutions and build the associated human resource capacity.



Africa is AIDEC’s strategic play-region, where it is creating custom-made digital solutions with innovative and bottom-line thinking for its clients on the continent. AIDEC’s target clients are the health, banking and finance, energy, education, retail and agricultural sectors, working in collaboration with network institutions and organisations to drive growth in Africa through technology.