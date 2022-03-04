Ursula campaigns for Ghana’s re-election to ITU Council

Communications and Digitalisation, Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

A Ghanaian delegation attending the World Telecom Standardisation Assembly (ITUWTSA-20) in Geneva, Switzerland is leaving nothing to chance at the conference, showing off the West African country’s rich culture and digital innovations.

Led by the Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, members of the Ghanaian delegation wore ‘kente’ and ‘fugu’ to the admiration of other participants at the conference.



The Ghanaian delegation is made up of investors, innovators, and project and decision-makers from the ICT ecosystem.



Speaking at a lunch reception hosted by Ghana to showcase the country in terms of innovation and culture, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful without mincing words said that



“Ghana has put up its candidature to be elected to the ITU Council for the Africa Region and we seek your support in this quest at the upcoming Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest Romania”

“We equally seek your support for our candidate for the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) for the Africa Region, Rev. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, currently the Ag. Director of Engineering at the National Communications Authority.



Ghana will continue to be a shining example to the ITU and its tenets. We appeal to you to support our candidatures for ITU Council and the RRB” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful added.



On his part, the ITU Secretary-General, Houlin Zhao pledged his unflinching support for Ghana’s candidature.



“This is the first African minister to have openly announced her campaign and I must admit, Ghana has been a splendid member state to the ITU hence I promise to campaign and vote for them,” he said.