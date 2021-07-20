Ursula transfers ownership to 'work and pay' taxi beneficiaries

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as part of her "Work and Pay Taxi Scheme" has handed over taxis to beneficiaries who have completed payment.

Mrs. Ekuful, considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, removed the 30% interest on the cost of the vehicles. Drivers who had already paid the interest also received a refund.



She presented documents transferring ownership to the said beneficiaries.



The Member of Parliament also met senior citizens from the Mampong Okai electoral area to show her gratitude for their support during the 2020 elections. She discussed with them issues concerning the development of the constituency and also visited the sick amongst them.

Mrs. Ekuful later inspected ongoing renovation works on the Dansoman Children's Park and the Tunga Islamic School building.



The Dansoman Children's Park is being renovated into a state-of-the-art recreational facility and would have a playground, an amphitheater, basketball court, volleyball court, and an astroturf upon completion.