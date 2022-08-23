Use Chinese Yuan as alternative currency for imports - GUTA tells government

Cedi notes

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has asked government to adopt the usage of the Chinese Yuan as an alternative currency for imports to ease the pressure on the US dollar.

According to the GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, this will be a good move since a bulk of Ghana’s imports come from China.



Speaking at a press conference on August 23, 2022, to lament the rapid depreciation of the cedi and the harsh economic conditions, Dr. Joseph Obeng said the move will control the usage of the dollar on the Ghanaian market.



“As the bulk of our import comes from China, we have suggested on several occasions that we better use the Yuan as an alternative to ease the pressure on the United States Dollar as has been done by other nations in the world such as Zimbabwe,” the GUTA President said while addressing the press.



He further stated that the repatriation of profit by foreigners is among the leading causes of the depreciation of the local currency.



Dr. Joseph Obeng therefore called on government to implement a retention policy that will ensure that foreigners retain their profits in the country.



“Foreign dominance in the juiciest sectors of the economy such as Oil and Gas, Communication, Banking, etc, and the repatriation of their profit is also a major cause for the demand for the forex,” he said.

“There should be a conscious effort by the government to ensure that the juiciest sectors of the economy are not wholly controlled by foreigners. This is what we mean by the retention policy. We should be reminded that our forefathers had promised us the commanding heights of the economy but that is not the case today,” he noted.







