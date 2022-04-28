Use Pozzolana instead of clinker - Asenso-Boakye to cement manufacturers

Francis Asenso-Boakye is Minister for Works and Housing

Ghana’s housing deficit 2m

Housing, one of Ghana's development problems, Asenso-Boakye



Cost of building materials increase



Minister of Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has advised cement manufacturers and real estate companies to use pozzolana instead of clinker as part of their building materials.



Pozzolanic cements are mixtures of portland cement and a pozzolanic material that may be either natural or artificial. It can be confidently employed in the construction of hydraulic structures, marine works, and mass concreting such as dams, dykes, retaining walls foundations, and sewage pipes.



It is also suitable for use in common applications such as masonry mortars and plastering.



According to the Minister, these materials can be manufactured locally thus a reduction in the cost of transportation and importation, especially at a time when the cost of imports has increased astronomically.

“What is happening at the global front, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine brought of increases in international transport affecting clinker and the rest. This tells us to find innovative ways to find our own building materials.



We know that some research institutions in the country have developed Pozzolona and it’s an area that I believe your company can invest in and let us develop that product. Once it’s coming from our country, you’ll not have to depend on imported stuff from abroad which has serious ramifications.”



He charged real estate developers to consider investing in pozzolana whiles pledging the government’s support for its development.



“Government will need you to seriously look at it so that you let us know the support you need from the government to go into that because that is the only way we can find a solution to the problems we face as a country, especially with housing and construction.”



The Minister whiles speaking during the opening of 400 affordable housing by Rehoboth Properties, stated that government is working to bridge the housing deficit the country is faced with currently.



“It is, therefore, without doubt, that the housing industry, as in many economies, holds the key to the development of our country, I am encouraged by the role Rehoboth Properties is playing to meet the enormous challenges of the industry,” he said.