Use ‘Taste of Ghana’ event to explore trade, investment opportunities - Oppong-Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has urged the organisers of the “Taste of Ghana” programme to leverage trade and investment opportunities in the country to boost economic growth.

The “Taste of Ghana” programme, organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), aims to project the beauty of Ghanaian culture and heritage. This year’s edition is the second and is scheduled to take place on December 27 at the forecourt of the State House.



Bringing together Ghanaians and the African Diaspora, the event will primarily foster an informal networking session for all attendees and seeks to also encourage the support and patronage of Made-in-Ghana products.



Speaking at the launch of the second edition, Oppong-Nkrumah said: “We want to urge you that whilst doing all of this, you continue to keep an eye on trade, investments and tourism, and use this celebration only as a platform to further trade, investment and tourism. What you have put together is the unique collage of Ghana’s culture, fashion, food and music from all the 16 regions.”



Nana Dufie Addo, Chief Operating Officer at GIPC, said the centre will improve upon last year’s event and make the upcoming one a memorable programme.

Mr. Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, urged the GIPC to take advantage of technology to ensure those who miss out on the event are able to participate or witness it.



Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, lauded the initiative and backed the organisers to tap into Ghana’s rich tourism potential to attract more visitors to the event.



