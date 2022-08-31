1
Use legal means to recover over GH¢400m from defaulting OMCs - A-G to GRA

Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commissioner-General of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been charged to go after 28 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that defaulted in the payment of over GH¢400m re-scheduled debt.

According to the 2021 Auditor-General’s report, this non-adherence to the law was contrary to Section 47 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915).

This law provides that a taxpayer may apply in writing to the Commissioner-General for an extension of time to pay tax under the tax law.

However, the extension time to pay the re-scheduled tax must not exceed twelve months in aggregate.

"Our review of files and the rescheduled cash book from January 2020 – December 2021 disclosed that 28 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) failed to settle their rescheduled debts of GH¢402,049,571.70,” part of the report said.

"The report further noted that, “recommended that the Commissioner should use legal means to recover the outstanding amount of GH¢402,049,571.70 from the OMCs involved.”

