Use of uncertified electricians is dangerous; employ only certified ones – Energy Commission

The Energy Commission has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to employ the services of certified electricians and wiring inspectors to undertake proper electrical wiring and installations across the country.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Electrical Wiring Unit, Electricity and Natural Gas Directorate, Energy Commission, Mr. Stephen Yomoh indicated that the services provided by uncertified electricians expose clients to a range of electrical hazards.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that these hazards include electrocution, severe burns, fire outbreaks, and, in some cases, death.



He stated that they have therefore partnered with the Ghana Police Service to apprehend defiant uncertified electricians, whose unregulated services pose serious risks to their clients’ safety.



He also stated that the Energy Commission would continue its community outreach efforts to educate the public on the significance of hiring trained electricians.



He urged Ghanaians to constantly demand the services of professional accountants by requiring their licencing.



He stressed that practitioners who violated licencing conditions will face consequences.

He explained that the directive was in accordance with the Electrical Wiring Regulations, 2011, L.I. 2008, which were enacted to safeguard the safety of people and property through correct electrical etiquette.



He urged Ghanaians to make use of the apps, namely the certified electrical wiring app and the refrigerating appliances app.



The certified electrical wiring app, which is accessible on the Google Play Store, provides users with simple access to certified electrical wiring professionals and inspectors wherever they are in the country.



The software also allows users to report unprofessional certified electricians and rate these certified electrical cables.



The Refrigerating equipment software, which is also available on the Google Play Store, is an energy efficiency software that is intended to assist users in identifying energy-efficient refrigerators to assist the Commission in weeding out substandard refrigerating equipment smuggled into the country.