Use your positions to ascertain the real issues confronting women - YAWC Network leaders urged

Carol Annang, Lead Promoter, YAWC 2018

Source: ExLa Group

Board Member of ExLA Group and Managing Director for Secure Pensions Trust Ltd in Ghana, Madam. Carol Annang has charged newly elected and appointed leaders of the restructured Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network to use their positions to ascertain the real issues confronting women on the ground and mobilise the needed support beyond perceived boundaries.

She gave the charge while delivering the keynote at a virtual swearing-in ceremony of global leaders and chapter executives of the YAWC Network which took place on Friday 25th September 2020.



Dwelling on excerpts of an address delivered by Lakshmi Puri, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, at the CSW61 Youth Forum, Ms. Annang bemoaned rising levels of the youth unemployment debacle and how women are at the receiving end of the rise.



The fast-changing nature of the world of work, she said, must be matched with accelerated progress to create equal opportunities for all young women and girls. She believes that, the progress of women can be greatly advanced from the labour market, when women can have equal access to work and equal pay.

Ms. Annang further reiterated the fact that women’s economic gains are usually not limited to themselves alone, but shared among families and the communities at large. Therefore, it makes economic sense for women and especially young women to be empowered economically.



She then threw the charge to the new leaders: “And in this transformation, you young women have a job to do.”



“Let me conclude by reminding every one of you, that your voice matters. Use it! This is your world, this is your space, demand it, claim it, enjoy it, live it and transform it!”.

