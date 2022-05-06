Using MoMo today means helping to build your country – John Kumah

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy

Government to roll out community engagement on E-Levy, says Kumah



GRA refunds “unintended” deductions



Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah is assuring the general of government’s commitment to solving all issues relating to the implementation.



According to the Minister, a lot of community engagements will be embarked on to help address the numerous complaints that have come up after the implementation of the levy.



He further urged Ghanaians to continue using electronic transactions as this is a means to build the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking on Asaase News John Kumah said, “Obviously, that is a major concern, we don’t want people’s use of electronic transfers to go down. We will continue to engage the public. We know that many of the anxiety they have is not founded on the tenets of the E-Levy law.”



“And so, we will continue to engage them to understand that using MoMo today means helping to build your country and so let us understand that we don’t have to stop using E-Levy or MoMo.”



“… of course, we are going to do a lot of community engagement and also improve digital transactions in the country, so that we can have many more people paying the E-Levy,” he said.



However, after the implementation of the electronic transfer levy on May 1, several complaints have come up regarding wrongful deductions.



In response, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said all wrongful deductions will be refunded.