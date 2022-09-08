Using unregistered SIMs will be expensive after September 30 – Ursula warns

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization

The Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has stated that after the September 30, 2022, deadline for SIM card registrations, using unregistered SIM cards will be expensive.

According to her, the deadline for SIM registration will not be extended after September 30, 2022.



Taking to her Facebook page on September 7, 2022, the Minister stated that: “I informed the media during my most recent meeting that the SIM registration exercise would not be extended past September 30. After evaluation at the end of August, it has been determined that starting the disciplinary steps outlined in the NCA press release is prudent.



“Additionally, any SIM that has not yet been completely registered will be unable to use voice and Internet services. Afterwards, using unregistered SIMs will be more expensive. At a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed,” she added.

Ursula also warned that subscribers should not blame their service providers when they start experiencing issues with their network services due to their refusal to register their SIM cards.



“If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider. To be forewarned is to be forearmed,” her post read.



SSD/FNOQ