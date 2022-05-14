Utility companies laughing at the expense of Ghanaians, tarrif hikes untenable – Bright Simons

Bright Simons is a policy analyst

Policy Analyst and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has stated that the demands by utility companies for increased tariffs are weak and flawed.



He noted that the demands by the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana are not justifiable, thus similar to them “having a laugh” at the expense of Ghanaians.



Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Bright Simmons said. “They cannot justify the demands that they’re making, and we believe the PURC has every basis to begin active regulation,” he said.

“This tendency where it just sits there and requests for quality KPI data as opposed to probing the integrated resource plan of the utilities to establish whether or not the return on equity analysis that they’re making is sound is no longer viable,” he added.



The policy analyst explained that the percentage the utility companies derive from the tariffs is relatively higher than those received by other countries, especially in the case of the electricity Company of Ghana which receives about two percent.



He however blames the ECG for being inefficient if it complains of lack of resources.



He explained, “So we have to just look at the numbers. I mean, ECG has a distribution service charge as a percentage of the end-user tariff. So what you pay at the end is an aggregated number that comes from charging you for the generation of the power.



“So Akosombo is owned by VRA, they have a certain cost for producing the power; then GRIDCo is owned by the government, they transmit the power to ECG; ECG is more or less owned by the government, and they send the power to your house as distributors.

“And each of them take a piece of the amount of money that you pay. So if you look at ECG alone, they’re getting like two-point something cents per kilowatt hour that they give to you. Two-point something cents is really good. I mean you look at utilities of the same size as ECG in many parts of the world, in Asia and US and the rest, and they’re making do with one cent or 1.5 cent etc.



“So if you’re getting 2 cents per kilowatt hour you have to be quite inefficient to claim that that amount is much too low.”



He noted that even though he does not disagree that there may be exogenous factors that contribute to the problem these regulated utility companies are facing, “we still have to look at the numbers.”



The Electricity Company of Ghana is demanding an increment of 148% on electricity tariffs from August 2022.



The company submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) asking for an adjustment in electricity tariffs to cover the period between 2019 and 2022.

ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC) while attributing the high increase in the Distribution Service Charges to the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.



“The result of ECG’s tariff proposal for the next five years shows an approximately 148% increase on the current DSC1 in 2022 and an average increase of 7.6% year on year from 2023 to 2026. The high increase in the DSC1 for the year 2022 could be attributed to the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects”.



Also, the Ghana Water Company is demanding an almost 346% increment in tariffs.



