Utility tariffs would have to increase but not by 148% – ACEP

Executive Director of Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye, has indicated that utility tariffs cannot be increased by the 148% proposed by the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The company submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) asking for an adjustment in electricity tariffs to cover the period between 2019 and 2022.

ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC) while attributing the high increase in the Distribution Service Charges to the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, Ben Boakye noted that, “the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) would have to go into the proposal and examine what the utility providers are saying and also look at how feasible those proposals could be accommodated. So it’s not as if tomorrow, the tariffs will go up by how much they are actually proposing.”



According to him, “the engagement with PURC will shape how much the tariffs will go up, but what we see in reality is that the tariffs would have to up.”



“Even if we adjust the existing tariff by the exchange rate alone, the tariff has lost value for about 32 percent and that has to be compensated for. To that extent, I expect that some form of adjustment in tariff would have to come up after the negotiation.”