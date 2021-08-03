VIDEO FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo unveils first locally assembled Volkswagen car in Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a year ago, unveiled the country’s first locally assembled Volkswagen car.

The move formed part of government’s investment geared towards developing the automobile industry in Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Monday, August 3, 2020, said, “Volkswagen ‘s presence in Ghana has been facilitated by government’s bold move to develop the Ghana Automotive Development Policy under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry with generous fiscal incentives and I implore the minister, Alan Kyeremanten, in bringing this to fruition”



He added, “I am pleased that a major global automobile company, that is Volkswagen, has decided to assemble a number of brands right here in Ghana not only for domestic use but also for the larger West African market.”

Watch the video below:



