VIDEO FLASHBACK: Ghana to get its version of Silicon Valley soon - Dr Thomas Mensah

Ghanaian-American fibre optics inventor, Dr. Thomas Mensah has highlighted plans to create business accelerators that can move Ghana into the 21st Century technological advancement.



According to the Silicon Valley of Ghana founder, there are plans to work hand in hand with government, private sector both local and international and other development partners to fulfill the dream



At a forum held by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) today August 29, 2019, in Accra, Dr. Mensah listed a number of projects such as high-speed train systems, Aircraft maintenance facility, underground drainage systems to check the problem of flooding and other forthcoming projects to lead Ghana’s industrialization.

Touching on the fact that transport infrastructure in the country is a major disincentive to investments in other parts of the country, Dr. Mensah stated that once a high-speed train is built that connects remote and outlying resource-rich towns, transportation cost and time to move production goods to the ports will be significantly diminished.



He identified the rail will also serve to decongest Ghana’s biggest cities which will inure positively to investments even in the big cities as well as create employment.



“If Kenya can do it, then we can. It’s not that we can’t, money is not the problem. The consensus is to get the train from here all the way to Burkina."







"It’s going to be done. The plan is Tema to Kumasi or Accra to Kumasi takes one hour. Accra to Tamale should take 4hours and then Accra to Burkina Faso should take 8hours”. He said.



