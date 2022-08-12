1
VIDEO FLASHBACK: Komenda Sugar Factory to start production in 18 months - Trade Minister

Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Former Deputy of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsey, announced in August 2017 that the Komenda Sugar Factory was putting in measures to start the processing of raw sugar.

He appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to answer questions on the 2015 Auditor General’s report for his sector.

According to him per the timelines, the factory was to take between 18 to 24 months to start the production of sugar.

Read the full story originally published on August 12, 2017, on GhanaWeb

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsey, says since the establishment of the Komenda Sugar Factory, it has never processed raw sugar cane.

He said the Ministry is now putting in place measures to ensure that the Factory starts producing sugar.

The measures being put in place include a team of consultants to look for viable land and work on the varieties of sugar cane that will be suitable for the intended purpose.

Mr. Ahomka-Lindsey said this when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to answer questions on the 2015 Auditor General’s report for his sector.



Mr. Ahomka-Lindsey talks about issues relating to a 38 million cedis loan given to Myroc Food Processing Company with a maturity date of August, 2015, but this has not been honoured.



According to him, letters sent to the Company with regard to the loan has not yielded results.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
