VRA confident in long-term investment to ensure Appiatse community is rebuilt

Appiatse Support Fund Committee is chaired by Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee

Appiatse Community under reconstruction and rehabilitation

MAXAM fined by government for Appiatse Explosion



Government committed to rehabilitation of Appiatse community



The Volta River Authority has expressed confidence in ongoing efforts geared toward the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse community.



The community was in January this year ravaged by an explosion when a truck transporting explosives crashed on its way and claimed about 13 lives.



Making their donation to the Appiatse Support Fund Committee on Monday, March 28, Board Chairman of the VRA, Tutu Agyare, said their decision to contribute is not only for the short term of rebuilding the Appiatse Community but a long-term commitment of investment to ensure the township gets back on its feet.

“VRA is one of the few institutions in the country which has a lot of experience in resettlement having to do with the lake, so the extent to which the Committee requires the leverage of our experience, we can also offer that as well,” he said.



The representatives from the VRA presented a cheque of GH¢200,000 to the Fund’s Committee as their contribution towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse community.



The Board Chair also requested that the committee keeps VRA in the know of other activities leading to the reconstruction of the community while pledging their unwavering support to the team.



Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa, Chief Executive of the VRA, on his part reiterated the Organisation's willingness to offer assistance anytime needed in addition to the financial contribution made.



Addressing the team from VRA, the Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, expressed her appreciation on behalf of the Committee.

“I’m glad that the Chairman mentioned that you would be willing to support us with all the knowledge that you have, not only about resettlement but also about being eco-friendly and that's what the President has instructed. VRA, we are so grateful for your generosity".



She re-echoed the President's plans to make the Appiatse township an eco-friendly community and hinted that her team will soon brief the media on the committee's recent activities so far.



Dr. Sulemanu Koney, a member of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee and CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, added his voice to appreciate the VRA team and hoped that beyond their contribution, the VRA will partner government and through the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee, help as the “energizer” of the nation to construct a sustainable community which will become "the Mecca of Mining Community development".



Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker and Mantrac Ghana Limited who were also present made their donation of cheques for GH¢5,000 and GH¢32,500 respectively.