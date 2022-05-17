VRA requests for 37% increment in tariffs

We want to make VRA sustainable, Peter Osei-Adjei

ECG proposes 148% in tariff



GWCL wants 334% increase in tariff



The Volta River Authority (VRA) is demanding a 37% increment in tariff.



According to the Power and Economics Regulations Manager at the Volta River Authority, Peter Osei-Adjei, VRA needs an upward adjustment from the current 28.22 pesewas to 38.69 pesewas.



He pleaded with Ghanaians to back their demand as this will sustain the operations of the power generation company.

Speaking at a public hearing for a multi-year major tariff review in Accra on Monday, May 16, 2022, he said, "From all combined efforts of our plants. The tariff that we have is 28.22 pesewas but we are pleading with the commission to give us 38.69 pesewas. In all the increment is 37% is what we are asking for from the commission."



"It is our humble plea that Ghanaians will understand for the commission to offer us this tariff to make VRA business very sustainable," he added.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have earlier made claims for an increment in their tariffs too.



The Electricity Company of Ghana demanded a 148% increase in tariff.



A proposal from the power distributor submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) wants the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022.

ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).



The Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, requested a 334% increase in tariff.



These proposals have generated widespread conversation with many Ghanaians asking the PURC to reject these proposals.



