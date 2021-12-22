VRA staff urged to contribute to productivity, reduce cost

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive Officer, Volta River Authority, has urged staff of the Authority to help contribute towards enhancing productivity and reducing cost.

He said the Authority was committed to working to mitigate any challenges that would not inure to the benefits of the company but ensure sustainable growth.



Speaking at thanksgiving in Accra, Mr. Antwi-Darkwa commended the staff for working assiduously to improve the company’s performance in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was on the theme: "VRA…60 years of grace…O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good and his goodness and mercies endureth forever".



“Even though COVID-19 may have slowed down operations of the Authority, it will not stop us from being resilient,” he said.



He said the company would fully embrace technology in its operations in 2022 to compel the Authority to be efficient and competitive.



On its social impact activities, the Chief Executive said the Authority in March 2021 presented educational and COVID-19 materials to 30 basic schools in its impacted communities across the country.

In all 16,000 school children in the 30 schools in the Eastern, Volta, Western, Bono East and Greater Accra regions, will receive a package of items while the schools will receive Veronica buckets in addition, to motivate them to aim high in their educational pursuit.



“As part of the Authority’s 60th anniversary, we have immortalized our past leaders by unveiling the life-sized statues of three former chief executives for their significant contributions to the Authority,” he said.



The busts of Dr. Emmanuel L. Quarty (1966-1980) and Mr Emmanuel A.K. Kalitsi (1990-1998) were mounted at the Akosombo Generation Plant while that of Dr Louis Casely-Hayford (1980-1990) was erected at the Kpong Generating Station at Akuse in the Eastern Region.



Mr. Antwi-Darkwa urged the staff to exhibit a high sense of leadership in 2022 to facilitate organizational, personal and national development.



He wished the staff a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, a Board member of VRA in a sermon said the service was to appreciate God for his goodness and love for all the staff of the company.



She said the plans of the company were successful because of the grace of God and prayed for continuous knowledge and blessings on the Authority.



Rev. Aryee stated that showing gratitude helped mankind to see God and as well helped us to defy Satan’s lies, saying “thanking God is fundamental especially for everyone who believes in God.”



She advised the staff to eschew all activities that would derail the progress of the company and work in unity and love to advance the growth of the company.



The staff took turns to read four lessons from the Bible and prayed for the company, themselves and the nation.