Value of data mining key in propelling Ghana’s digitisation efforts – Expert

Data mining is key for growth and development in the ICT sector

Chief Executive of Afrifanom, an ICT solutions provider, Nana Osei Kwasi Afrifa has underscored the value of data in propelling Ghana’s digitisation efforts.

According to him, current beneficiaries and persons with knowledge of data mining have used it to turn around the economic and developmental fortunes of countries.



Speaking at the 2021 Ghana Internet Conference spearheaded by the Ghana Internet Conference 2021, Nana Osei Kwasi Afrifa on his part said the lack of trust in Ghanaian ICT firms, to undertake key projects, still remains an obstacle for the growth and capacity development of the local ICT space.



“The biggest government contracts on tech development are seeded to foreign brands and sadly, of the 20 plus banks in Ghana, none is using a bank software system developed by a Ghanaian,” Afrifa is quoted by Citi Business News.



He further called on state actors, stakeholders in the telecommunication and data industry to ramp efforts in safeguarding their data space in order to leverage its predictability to spur economic growth.

Meanwhile, Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged tech developers in the country to create new apps for communication to serve Ghanaian users and Africa at large.



The call by the Minister came after a global outage of social media giants, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were earlier reported on Monday October 4, 2021.



“I’m all for government using its purchasing power to stimulate the tech ecosystem. We’ve demonstrated that by procuring the National ID system from a local company. The digital address system and the Ghana.gov payment platform were developed by a local company. Our SIM registration platform was developed by a local company on existing infrastructure that we already have,” she explained in an earlier interaction with journalists.



She added, “So if our young people are able to utilize technology to address challenges that we face and come up with solutions, I don’t see why yesterday’s incident can’t also be an opportunity for them to innovate and develop something that we can use, if not as our main source of communication, as our alternative source that overtime can also grow to rival these global giants.”