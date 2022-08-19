Vehicle and asset dealers at odds with govt over new policy on vehicle importation

File photo of cars

The Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union has spoken out against a ban on the importation of vehicles used between 0 and 5.

Mr. Frank Atanley Kofigah, Executive Secretary of the Union, told Kwabena Agaypong, host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, that there is an attempt to deprive them of their livelihood.



He stated that the Union agreed with the government on the need to prohibit the importation of salvaged motor vehicles into the country, which include wrecked, destroyed, or physically damaged vehicles caused by collision, fire, water, or other occurrences, as well as specified motor vehicles over 10 years old.



Following this agreement, the government, through the Trades Ministry and the Standards Authority, adopted a document and a draft copy, but the government changed the agreement and informed them that they would pay 35% more on the cost of importation for such vehicles.



He bemoaned the government’s bad faith and violation of the agreement reached.



The imposition of the 35% increase he warned could be disastrous for industry operators.



He noted that the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar was unfavourable, and that operators may be unable to import cars into the country.

According to him, the government’s justification is to boost investor confidence.



He claimed that the move could cost Ghana Ghc 1.2 billion within three years of its implementation.



He went on to say that these investors with assembly plants benefit from tax breaks that allow them to import fully built units into the country without paying a pesewa.



“However, citizens who have been operating for over 30 years and supplying vehicles to Ghanaians have reaped no benefits. They want to put us out of business and hand it over to foreigners. The move will put wielders, mechanics, key programmers, and others out of work.”



“We will fight against this policy, and it will not be implemented because there is no policy direction on what they will do for us.” It is not the best, which is why we oppose it.”