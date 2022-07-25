Vessel movement resumes after industrial action by GPHA local labour unions

Vessel activities have resumed

Source: Eye on Port

The Management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has assured the general public that calm has returned to the Port of Tema and vessel activities have resumed.

In a press release dated, July 14 2022, the Authority disclosed that it has between 12.00 a.m. to midday Thursday, July 14 sailed and berthed 11 vessels.



This follows a 2-day industrial action by the local labour unions over the handling of 20% container traffic which led to the hold-up of vessel operations in the port.



However, according to GPHA a resolution has been arrived with the Meridian Port Services ceding the handling of the 20% gateway container traffic to GPHA for two years effective 1st August 2022.



Speaking in an interview, the General Manager in charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of GPHA, Esther Gyebi-Donkor indicated that “we are working out the final modalities with MPS so that indeed, we can start the implementation of the 20% which has been agreed upon by MPS for 2 years.”



The Authority in the press release, assured all staff of its commitment to ensuring effective implementation.

This declaration was also made by Director General Michael Luguje during his meeting with the staff during the industrial action at the Port of Tema.



The leadership of the local labour unions have since declared their acceptance of the agreement to have GPHA handle 20% of container traffic received at the Port of Tema.



According to the heads of the Senior and Junior Staff Unions, Henry Kuivi and Emmanuel Arhin, the agreement by MPS is an indication of a commitment to the cabinet decision and will monitor closely to ensure implementation is extended after 2 years.



The Authority also clarified that when the original concession agreement between MPS and GPHA was signed in 2015, it did not include the 20% container traffic share for GPHA.



The 2015 contract allowed MPS to exclusively handle all container traffic. However, an appeal was made to the President of the Republic, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene, culminating in a Cabinet decision in 2019 for MPS to cede 20% share of container traffic to GPHA.