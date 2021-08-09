Visa-free entry agreement for Ghanaians travelling to UAE uncomplete - Embassy

Process for Ghanaian passport holders travel to Dubai visa-free is yet to be complete

• Ghanaian passport holders will have to hold on for a visa-free trip to Dubai

• According to the Ghana Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the process for implementation is yet to be completed



• The Embassy said it will officially communicate any changes to the current entry visa agreement to the UAE



Ghana Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has denied suggestions of visa free waiver agreement allowing Ghanaian passport holders to travel the country without visas.



A statement issued on Monday explained that though the agreement has been ratified by Ghana’s Parliament, the process for its implementation is yet to be completed.



“It has come to the attention of the Embassy that some publication on the internet and social media suggest that Ghana passport holders can now travel visa-free to the United Arab Emirates following the ratification by the Parliament of Ghana of the Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements between Ghana and United Arab Emirates”

“The Embassy urges the public to disregard all such publications and messages. Even though the agreement has been ratified by Ghana’s Parliament, the process for its implementation is yet to be completed.”



Ghana Embassy in the UAE said it will officially communicate any changes to the current entry visa regime between Ghana and UAE when the agreement comes into force.



See the statement below:







