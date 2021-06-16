Vivo Energy, its transporters embark on National Road Safety Campaign

Ben Hassan Ouattara addressing commercial drivers and motorcycle riders at the launch

Source: Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketers and distributors of Shell branded products and services in partnership with its transporters, S.O Frimpong, J. K. Horgle and J. K. Ahiadome Transport Company Limited and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) have launched a National Road Safety Campaign under the theme, “Driving Ghana Safe as a collective responsibility.”

The ‘Stop, Think & Drive’ National Road Safety Campaign has the objective of improving road safety consciousness among high risk commercial drivers and motorcycle riders to provide enhanced and safer transport services to commuters.



Under the campaign, over 30 defensive driving training sessions will be held for commercial drivers and motorcycle riders across the golden triangle of Ghana i.e. Greater Accra, Ashanti Region and the Western Regions. Participants will be taken through a comprehensive defensive driving training module.



Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara said the training is expected to increase risk awareness of drivers, promote attitudinal change and increase the competence of beneficiary drivers and reduce carnage on our roads.



Mr. Ouattara reiterated Vivo Energy Ghana’s commitment to support the government and its agencies in reducing road accidents. “As an energy company and fuel distributor, we recognise that the government cannot succeed in reducing carnages on our roads if they act alone. It is for this reason that Vivo Energy Ghana in partnership with its transporters continue to demonstrate its long-term commitment to the protection of lives through the implementation of road safety initiatives with support from the National Road Safety Authority”.



The Special Guest of Honour and the Director General of the National Road Safety Commission, Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, noted the importance and purpose of the campaign. “While the skill to drive is important, the consciousness to realize that safety matters despite the conditions of the road and the actions of others is even more critical.”



Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah encouraged the drivers to put safety first by taking the training seriously to help build their capacity and protect themselves and commuters against possible crashes.

“We cannot deny that we still have bad road networks that affect safe driving, or that there are irresponsible drivers on our roads. These problems exist but as commercial vehicle drivers, your attitude towards these problems should not be one of indiscipline; your attitudes and actions should seek to always protect and keep yourself and others safe on the road”, she said.



Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah further commended Vivo Energy Ghana and its transporters for consistently championing road safety in Ghana through various interventions.



With a vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business, Vivo Energy goes beyond the sale of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants to playing its role as a socially responsible company through the critical areas such as road safety, education and the environment.”







A cross section of commercial drivers and motorcycle riders at the launch of the 'Stop, Think & Drive' Road Safety Campaign